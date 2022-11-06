Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,750,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. 1,000,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

