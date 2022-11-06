Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. TheStreet lowered Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

