American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 2,824,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

