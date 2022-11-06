American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

