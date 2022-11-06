American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.20.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

