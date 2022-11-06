Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of COLD traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,760,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,563. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

