AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $261.16 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

