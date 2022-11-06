AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $209.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.50.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.