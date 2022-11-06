AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.19 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,372 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,335 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.23) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.69) to GBX 1,850 ($21.39) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($17.92) to GBX 1,650 ($19.08) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,658.33.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

