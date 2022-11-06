AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.30% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 369,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWX stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.