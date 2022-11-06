AMG National Trust Bank Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $77.48 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,166 shares of company stock worth $2,155,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

