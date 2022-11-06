AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kirby by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.
Kirby Price Performance
Shares of KEX opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Kirby
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
