AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $906,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,937 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 150.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware Trading Up 1.4 %

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.82. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.