AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 906 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after acquiring an additional 329,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,364,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.36.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

