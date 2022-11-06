AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 906 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after acquiring an additional 329,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,364,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Incyte Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.