AMG National Trust Bank Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.