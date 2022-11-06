AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.27.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

