Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $545.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 903,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $643.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 567.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 772,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

