Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
AP opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.67.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
