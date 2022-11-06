Analysts Set Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Price Performance

PHVS stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

