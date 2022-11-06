Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) PT at $78.75

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Robert Half International Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $636,060,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,975,000 after buying an additional 110,088 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.56. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

