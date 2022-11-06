Analysts Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price at $64.71

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

