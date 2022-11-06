Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price at $32.94

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.94.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Victory Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Victory Capital by 26,545.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 384,102 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $7,464,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $7,231,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

