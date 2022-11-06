Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT at $50.86

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xencor by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xencor by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 185,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Stock Down 0.3 %

XNCR stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

