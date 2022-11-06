Analyzing Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bread Financial and ZipLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.53 $801.00 million $7.48 4.68 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

This table compares Bread Financial and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 9.43% 18.52% 1.93% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bread Financial and ZipLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bread Financial presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.30%. Given Bread Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than ZipLink.

Volatility and Risk

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bread Financial beats ZipLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

