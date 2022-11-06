Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($78.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of BUD opened at $52.12 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

