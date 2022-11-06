ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $274.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $319.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.42. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in ANSYS by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $21,837,000. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

