Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,255 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,255 ($14.51).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($12.72) to GBX 1,050 ($12.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,000 ($11.56) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($14.57) to GBX 1,210 ($13.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($15.61) to GBX 1,275 ($14.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,262 ($14.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,131.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,228.62. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($20.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of £12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,638.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.26%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

