API3 Price Reaches $1.98 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $122.72 million and $12.61 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00009462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

