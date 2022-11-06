Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 0.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $263,732,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13,601.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. 8,692,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,437. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

