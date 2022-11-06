Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0-17.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.15 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.67.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV stock traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,969. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $179.66.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,141,000 after buying an additional 173,265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,688,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,142,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

