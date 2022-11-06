Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $6,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 171,698 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

