Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Cap of $12.36 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $370,598.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

