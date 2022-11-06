Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.91. 721,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,182. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

