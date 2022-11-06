Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $209.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

