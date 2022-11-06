Ascent Group LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Waste Management by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WM opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

