Ascent Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $67.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

