Ascent Group LLC Sells 36,155 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,155 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

