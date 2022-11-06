ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.55 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.88. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,353.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $922,940. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $533,000.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.