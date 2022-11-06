Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $427.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

