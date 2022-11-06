Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $137,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $1,149,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 34.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 30.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,242. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

