AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 38.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 377,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 57,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $3,188,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,458,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,466,208. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

