AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$282.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.31 million.

AudioCodes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AUDC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. 68,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $593.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 13.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.