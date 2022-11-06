Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($50.87) to GBX 4,300 ($49.72) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($69.26) to GBX 5,900 ($68.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($64.52) to GBX 5,450 ($63.01) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $58.34 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

