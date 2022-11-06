Autumn Glory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,656 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 10.2 %

OR stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -849.58%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

