Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 365 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 47.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $656.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

