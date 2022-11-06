Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.75. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 13,815 shares trading hands.

Avante Logixx Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$19.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

Featured Stories

