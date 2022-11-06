Axie Infinity Price Tops $10.11 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $973.38 million and $161.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $10.11 or 0.00047882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,114.30 or 1.00033171 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007934 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00038555 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00249157 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,312,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,312,541.46131308 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.59335045 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $292,799,803.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.