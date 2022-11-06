B. Riley Cuts Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Price Target to $3.50

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $5.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SNCR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 105,669 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

