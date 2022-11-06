B. Riley Trims National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Target Price to $49.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NNN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.30.

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 891,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 456,001 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

