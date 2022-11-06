Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €25.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NOEJ opened at €16.36 ($16.36) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €13.15 ($13.15) and a 52 week high of €38.32 ($38.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71. The firm has a market cap of $521.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.67 and a 200-day moving average of €19.30.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

